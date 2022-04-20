Three keys that pushed the Grizzlies over Timberwolves in Game Two

Grizzlies top Timberwolves 124-96 in Game 2 to tie the series 1-1.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Same place, same two teams, same line-ups, but Game 2 for the Memphis Grizzlies against the Minnesota Timberwolves felt much different.

Three point shooting accuracy, dominating the offensive boards, and sharing the ball are three of the top keys that contributed to Memphis’ Game 2 win.

The Grizzlies finished 124 to 96 over the Timberwolves to tie up the series 1-1 before hitting the road against the Timberwolves at their house for the Games 3 and 4.

Head coach Taylor Jenkins said the main thing that worked for the Grizzlies Tuesday night was the team’s ability to execute the game plan.

Headed into the playoffs, Jenkins said the game plan was to play Grizzlies basketball, and if the game plan was the same in Game 2 it’s obvious that the Grizzlies stuck to it.

One big change head coach Taylor Jenkins made was allowing Kyle Anderson to remedy the Karl Anthony Townes problem, instead of Steven Adams.

Jenkins said after the game that Adams is “the ultimate pro” after the change was made as Adams replied, “whatever we have to do to win the game”.

Rebounding on the offensive end was a big plus for Memphis. The Grizzlies out rebounded Minnesota on the offensive end 14-1. Overall, the Grizzlies won the game on the boards with 48- 40 over the Timberwolves.

Another big thing that worked for the Grizzlies was Ja Morant’s ability to find the open man.

Morant finished the night with nearly a triple double, 9 rebounds, 10 assists, and 23 points.

The Grizzlies were also able to find some rhythm from deep. Memphis finished shooting 32% from beyond the arc, another obvious improvement compared to the 26% shooting night in Game 1.

Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way for three-point shooting Tuesday night making 4-7. Morant, Bane, and Melton also knocked down a couple of triples as well.

Ja Morant, after the game, said he felt he “did very well” executing the game plan and getting the ball to the open man for a good shot.

Morant also talked about the team holding each other accountable after they accumulated enough fouls to get into the bonus early.

The Grizzlies had a total of 11 team fouls by the end of the first quarter, but they were able to slow the fouling down throughout the next three.