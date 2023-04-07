Grizzlies trade for first round picks, Isaiah Todd

Memphis will send the Phoenix Suns three second round picks

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Grizzlies are still making moves in free agency. Thursday night they made a trade for two first round draft picks swaps with the Phoenix Suns, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Memphis will send three second round picks to the Suns. In exchange, they receive the pick swaps and former Washington Wizards forward Isaiah Todd.

The second round picks are a 2025 pick by way of New Orleans and the Grizzlies own picks in 2028 and 2029. Memphis gets their choice of the lesser first round pick between themselves and Phoenix or Washington in 2024 and 2030.

It's the latest move by Grizzlies General Manager, Zach Kleiman. Kleiman attempted to shore up guard depth in the absence of Ja Morant early next season with the acquisitions of Marcus Smart via trade and Derrick Rose in free agency.

PICKS TRADE: The Memphis Grizzlies are trading three second-round picks to the Phoenix Suns for two first-round pick swaps (2024 and 2030) and Isaiah Todd, sources tell ESPN. The seconds are 2025 via Pels, and Memphis’ 2028 and 2029 picks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 7, 2023

The Grizzlies received Smart in a three-team trade with the Boston Celtics and Wizards that sent former Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones to Washington and landed the Celtics Kristaps Porzingis.

Rose, a former Memphis Tiger, joins Memphis on a two-year deal after sitting most of the 2023 season with the New York Knicks.

Memphis also signed Desmond Bane to a five-year, $207 million contract extension. It's the first $200 million deal and largest deal in Grizzlies franchise history. The deal locks up the Grizzlies cornerstones in Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Bane for at least the next three years.