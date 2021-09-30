Grizzlies training camp noticeably upbeat heading into Sunday's open practice

With more traditional training camp, 'it feels like basketball again' at FedExForum

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Grizzlies training facility is alive again, and the mood is noticeably upbeat.

"Man, it feels like basketball again," De'Anthony Melton said. "We're back in the regular flow of things."

The fast-paced first week of training camp has been a shock to the system for the Grizzlies rookies.

"I'm learning day by day, but it's been fun," first-round pick Ziaire Williams said. "Everyone has been very patient with me and Santi [Aldama]."

The team still has Williams on a strict 5,000 calorie a day diet, hoping to bulk up their 20-year-old prospect.

"He a stick," Melton said with a big laugh. "He a stick, but he's young. So he's got time."

"I'm praying one of these days it's going to fill me out this way," Williams said, stretching his arms out side-to-side instead of this way. But like I said just trusting the process."

Fans will get their first look at the team at this Sunday's open practice. Steven Adams is hoping to feed off the energy of the home crowd.

"It's a weird X-Factor. You can't really explain. You can talk to the nerd or whatever. Like 'There's not much to it,' shut up. You feel the presence and everything, it's bloody awesome."

.@jarenjacksonjr said he can understand @RealStevenAdams because he watches @LoveIsland UK.



Adams (who is from New Zealand): "What the hell is he doing watching Love Island?!" pic.twitter.com/4TBbGMbjg2 — Clayton Collier (@ClaytonJCollier) October 1, 2021

And to anyone who is still holding onto a grudge for Adams being on the receiving end of a Zach Randolph punch in Game 6 of their 2014 playoff series with the Thunder, he has a suggestion.

"Come on, have a beer mate, calm down," Adams said. "Calm down, have a tea."