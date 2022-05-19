Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley among NBA all-rookie teams, Ziaire Williams not named

Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes, Cleveland forward Evan Mobley and Detroit guard Cade Cunningham were unanimously voted to the NBA All-Rookie first team.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — NEW YORK (AP) — Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes, Cleveland forward Evan Mobley and Detroit guard Cade Cunningham were unanimously voted Wednesday to the NBA All-Rookie first team.

Orlando's Franz Wagner and Houston's Jalen Green were the other players chosen for the first team by a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters.

Barnes, the No. 4 pick by the Toronto Raptors, edged Mobley for the Rookie of the Year in the smallest margin under the current format that began in 2002-03. They both received 200 points in the All-Rookie balloting, along with Cunningham, the 2021 No. 1 pick.

The second team was New Orleans' Herbert Jones, Oklahoma City's Josh Giddey, Denver's Bones Hyland, Chicago's Ayo Dosunmu and Indiana's Chris Duarte.

How Ziaire not on here!!! Started 31 games for the 2nd best team in the west 🤦🏽‍♂️ https://t.co/0tWPboaLLe — Desmond Bane (@DBane0625) May 19, 2022

However, Grizzlies shooter Desmond Bane took to twitter, campaigning for teammate Ziaire Williams.