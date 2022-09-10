'It's hard to fake having fun': Grizzlies show off fun, chemistry at open practice

The Grizzlies welcomed fans into FedEx Forum for a loose open practice before the start of the regular season

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just 10 days away from the start of the NBA season, the Grizzlies still have some tuning up to do before the start of the year. But Sunday's open practice was about allowing the fans to get close to the players, see them loosen up and have a great time.

Open practice almost felt like a gameday with the amount of people that filed into FedEx Forum. It was certainly more than several of the Grizzlies rookie expected to be in the building.

"When the rooks got out there they were like, ‘yo, we’ve got to dance in front of this many people?’ I’m like ‘yeah, this is more than I expected,’" said forward Xavier Tillman, now in his third NBA season. "It’s pretty awesome though to see the city standing behind us even for open practice. The love they have for us is pretty awesome."

The rookies certainly did provide some entertainment. Between high flying dunks, a galvanizing three-point moment from Jake LaRavia and a hilarious dance contest, the rookies proved they're fitting in just fine with Grizzlies culture.

Taylor Jenkins had to give the dance crown to Justin Bean, an undrafted rookie signed to the 20-man training camp roster.

"Justin Bean, easy. He got after it. Kennedy (Chandler)? They were like neck and neck, neck and neck. Justin just had like five different dances going on at the same time. He was pretty versatile."

Grizzlies rookie Justin Bean stole the show at the Rookie Dance Competition 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/r4h9nkbUOY — Avery Braxton (@Brax_Avery) October 9, 2022

The free to the public event gave fans a look at the 2022 Grizzlies before the grind of the season starts. Festivities included a skills competition with local youth, a half-court shot competition and autographs.

"Unfortunately, a lot of people don’t get a chance to get that close and personal with us throughout the year so being able to be there with them and share this day with us means a lot to us and I’m sure means a lot to them too," said Desmond Bane, a guard.

Evident throughout the day was just how fun and close the Grizzlies are. It's been something noted throughout Taylor Jenkins tenure as head coach and especially last year during their run to second place in the Western Conference.

Between high fives, alley-oop dunks, and plenty of smiles, it's clear these Grizzlies enjoy being around each other.

"First thing I hear when I'm talking to friends and other people that have roles in the league is just how much fun it looks like we’re having," Bane said. "I mean, it’s true. It’s hard to fake having fun 82 times a year. Being around a good group of guys that love playing basketball, no egos, makes it easy."

When asked what matters more to their team success, talent or chemistry, Coach Jenkins answered emphatically.

"Chemistry," Jenkins said. "That’s been one of our calling cards for the first three years. You can see just in an environment like this and even in preseason that connectivity and chemistry is huge but I think in my opinion that’s what pushes you over the edge."