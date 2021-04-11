ACLU, others file lawsuit challenging Tennessee transgender school sports law

SB 228, which passed this year, bans transgender students from joining sports teams that match their gender identity.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The ACLU, its Tennessee Chapter, and Lambda Legal have filed a lawsuit challenging a state law that bans transgender students from joining sports teams that match their gender identity.

The ACLU said the lawsuit is on behalf of a 14-year-old freshman at Farragut High School in Knoxville. They said Luc Esquivel was looking forward to trying out for the boy’s golf team, but was not allowed to due to the passage of SB 228.

“I was really looking forward to trying out for the boys’ golf team and, if I made it, training and competing with and learning from other boys and improving my game,” Esquivel said in a statement. “Then, to have the legislature pass a law that singled out me and kids like me to keep us from being part of a team, that crushed me, it hurt very much. I just want to play, like any other kid.”

“It made me, and still makes me, so angry,” Luc’s mother, Shelley Esquivel said. “A mother wants to see their kid happy, thriving, enjoying being a kid. High school sports are an important part of that. I know how much Luc was looking forward to playing on the boys’ golf team. It’s heartbreaking to see him miss out on this high school experience, and it is painful for a parent to see their child subjected to discrimination because of who they are. I’m proud Luc is taking this step, and his father and I are with him all the way.”

“This is the ACLU’s fifth challenge to an anti-trans law that has passed this year,” said Leslie Cooper, deputy director of the ACLU’s LGBTQ & HIV Project. “We will continue to fight these relentless attacks on trans youth. There is no reason, apart from the legislature’s desire to express its disapproval of transgender people, to keep Luc from playing on the boys’ golf team.”

BREAKING: We’re suing over Tennessee’s ban on trans students in school sports. This is the fifth challenge to an anti-trans bill we’ve filed this year.



This unjust and cruel law keeps Luc, our client, from playing golf on the boys’ team. — ACLU (@ACLU) November 4, 2021