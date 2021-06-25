CBHS star running back, Dallan Hayden, commits to Ohio State

After being recruited heavily by multiple schools, Dallan Hayden chose Ohio State football to further his playing career.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Dallan Hayden, star running back for Christian Brothers high school, announced his commitment to Ohio State football Tuesday, June 22.

"Pretty much rolled out a red carpet and let us know that he was their number one priority at running back," said his dad, Aaron Hayden.

With his dad playing in college at University of Tennessee and his brother at Arkansas and Illinois, he wanted to go to a program where he could build his legacy with a fresh start.

Happy Birthday to myself!! S/O to my guy @wsfranklin5 for the video! pic.twitter.com/w6vzuqRhlt — Dallan Hayden1️⃣ (@DCH__2) June 22, 2021

"My whole life I've been compared to my dad, compared to my brother my whole life, being his younger brother. I just felt like I wanted to create my own legacy," Dallan said.

Aaron Hayden agreed.

"As a person that played the game, I wanted him with somebody that I knew, knew what they were doing, and Tony Alford is that guy," said Aaron.

In a nine game season, Dallan finished his junior year at CBHS with 24 touchdowns averaging 223 yards per game.

His stats making him an obvious target for the number one ranked class of 2022 with the Buckeyes.

"He's already a hard worker, but understand you get to a level like that you have to raise your game even more."

For this reason, his dad strives to keep him humble.

"He doesn't compliment me too much because he doesn't want it to go to my head," said Dallan about his dad.

Dallan says going to Ohio State reminds him of his time at CBHS, making the decision an easy one.

"Thing is they actually call their little thing the brotherhood too, when I was texting with coach day, he was like you need to join the brotherhood. I was like aw we call it that at my school. He said well you can come to this brotherhood too."