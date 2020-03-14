Coronavirus couldn't stop Bartlett baseball's no-hitter before stoppage

Junior no-hits Houston High School in final game before season stops

BARTLETT, Tennessee — The Bartlett High School baseball team had one last game, and they made it count.

"I have seen some no-hitters," Panthers head coach Josh Stewart said. "But not in these circumstances, no."

Starter Bradley Mitchell tossed a complete 7-inning game no-hitter against Houston High School Friday night. It was the first varsity start of the junior's career and the final game before both schools suspended all classes and after school activities amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"It's crazy," Mitchell said. "I was actually kind of nervous coming in, but whatever happens, happens."

What happened was nothing short of remarkable. Right now, the plan is for both schools to remain closed through March 27, but with the ever-evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, that could change. There is a chance Friday was the final game of senior Jack Douglas' high school career.

"I'll enjoy every chance I get to play the game," Douglas said. "If it happens, it happens. If not, we went out on a great note."