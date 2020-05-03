ECS basketball team gets big send-off to state tournament

Evangelical Christian School will face First Assembly Christian School at Lipscomb Thursday afternoon.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The basketball team at Evangelical Christian School had a big send-off Wednesday from their fans.

The boys varsity team is headed to Nashville for their final 4 game. In a show of support, the school and the community held a parade for the team on both ECS campuses, complete with a police escort and pep rally.

Head coach Willie Jenkins said the team has really grown over the season, and while a win would be great, the team has reason to celebrate regardless.

"It's been a blessing, been a great ride. For us to be able to go down here, man, God is good. Even if we didn't go, he's good. The young men have really focused on the Lord and worked hard, taking it all to him, man. So, it's exciting, man," Coach Jenkins said.