Hunger to play fueling Whitehaven football after canceled 2020 season

Tigers ranked No. 6 in the statewide AP Poll for Week One in Class 6A.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For the first time in almost 18 months, a full slate of high school football was back in the Mid-South this weekend.

"It was good to hear the crowd, good to hear the band, good to see the cheerleaders, just back in the football atmosphere," Whitehaven senior safety AJ Robinson Jr. said. "It felt real good to be under the lights."

The Tigers opened their season with a 25-0 win against Overton, good enough to land them at No. 6 in the statewide Associated Press rankings for Class 6A. But even with the recognition, Whitehaven is something of an unknown commodity after not playing last year; an unusual position for a perennial powerhouse program.

"Normally we're always the spectacle and people are always looking at the things we do," head coach Rodney Saulsberry said. "And hopefully the respect and the things we've done in the past does garner that a little bit. But we're glad to be under the radar a little bit."

While recruiting opportunities were lost with no 2020 season, the Tigers senior class rallied and readied themselves to go all in on 2021.

"Coach Saulsberry, he gave us a motto, GPA: Grateful, positive and accountable," Senior guard Taylor Williams said. "We've got to be like that."

"It's real easy, you know, to have a pity party," Robinson added. "You've got a decision. You could feel bad about yourself, or you could use it, step up and get ahead of the game, and that's what we were planning to do.

For 18 months, Saulsberry's core group of about 50 players, continued their workouts and honed their skills. They can finally reap the rewards under the lights this fall.

"They showed some fortitude that really you don't have at that age," Saulsberry said. "To stick with it when you knew a game wasn't in sight. To stick with it and dedicate yourselves for the future, it's paid off well for those guys."

While a lack of experience may be a disadvantage, the tigers have hunger as their edge.