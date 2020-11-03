Three players from Memphis win Mr. Basketball honors for 2020

MURFREESBORO, Tennessee —
Memphis loves its basketball, and the basketball powers-that-be loves players from Memphis.
Three players from Memphis won Mr. Basketball honors Tuesday night. The awards were handed out in Mufreesboro at Middle Tennessee State's Murphy Center on the night before the first day of the TSSAA Girls BlueCross Basketball Championships.
The 2020 Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association award winners from Memphis are:
Lausanne's Moussa Cisse, Div. II-A Mr. Basketball
Briarcrest's Kennedy Chandler, Div. II-AA Mr. Basketball
Wooddale's Johnathan Lawson, Div. I-AA Mr. Basketball