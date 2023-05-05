Three Houston High School alums will play for Creighton men's basketball next season

Mason Miller, Johnathan Lawson and Brock Vice won a state championship with the Houston Mustangs in 2020-21. They'll run it back together in Omaha next season.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Brock Vice had it all planned out.

The 6-foot-11 center committed to Saint Louis last August ahead of his senior year at Houston High School.

"I thought nine months ago I was going to be done with this recruiting," Vice said. "Then just have my high school season, then just get ready to go to college."

But Brock chose to re-open his recruitment last month. Shortly thereafter, his old high school teammate—and Memphis Tigers redshirt freshman—Johnathan Lawson entered the transfer portal. The pair decided to weigh their options together.

"We were on our officials together actually," Vice said. "So we spent the two days up in Omaha. And then we were kind of like 'We'll run it back and see what we can do again.'"

He and Lawson committed to Creighton on Tuesday, joining a storied Big East program that made the Elite 8 last March.

"I've known a lot about them, I followed them the last two years," Vice said. "I think it will be good. The chemistry will still be there, I think."

They will join another Mustangs alum in Mason Miller, who just finished his redshirt freshman season in Omaha. Fellow 2021 Houston grad Zander Yates played two seasons at Creighton before transferring to Liberty University. All four played for Mason's dad—and former Memphis Grizzly Mike Miller—who led them to a state championship in 2020-21, his lone season as head coach.

"I think it just speaks to the overall culture of the school and the great job the administration has done not just with the students, but bringing in the coaches they brought," said current Mustangs head coach Rob Sabau, who just completed his first season at Houston. "I've only been here a year, but you look at what Charlie Leonard did, what Mike Miller did, and we're just trying to continue that."

The trio will once again be coached by a Miller. Creighton assistant Ryan Miller—Mason's uncle—was instrumental in bringing the Mustang brigade aboard.

"He said if we come, be ready to work and it's going to be hard," Vice said.

That will be especially true when it comes to the physical demands of Big East play. But Vice said Memphis hoops have taught them well.