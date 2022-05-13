How the Grizzlies come away with a Game 6 win over the Warriors

After a commanding Game 5 victory, the Grizzlies look to fight off elimination again in San Francisco

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's not a Game 7, but tonight certainly feels like one.

The Grizzlies 39-point whooping of the Warriors in Game 5 paved the way for a golden opportunity Friday night.

Take care of business in the Bay Area, and bring a winner-take-all battle back to Beale Street.

Here is how the Grizzlies earn their first road win of the series in Game 6.

1. Dominate the frontcourt

Steven Adams may end up being the defining player of this series. His impact on the glass is evident with 28 rebounds in two games. But his most important role has been unlocking Jaren Jackson Jr.

The Warriors do not have a Karl-Anthony Towns-type player to give Jaren fits, especially when Draymond Green has to worry about competing with Adams for boards. The Grizzlies have a size advantage; they need to capitalize on it.

2. Three-point shooting

It's Taylor Jenkins favorite phrase: Let it fly. They need to fall too.

Desmond Bane was hampered with back issues for the early part of this series. His five triples in Game 5 was an encouraging sign that the injury may be under control. Memphis needs their sharpshooter to keep pace should the Warriors find the consistent shot that has mostly evaded them.

If Jaren is shooting like the $105 million unicorn the Grizzlies expect him to be, they will be hard to beat tonight.

3. Dillon Brooks

Defense specifically. Golden State's "death lineup" has had moments, but has not been the consistent, overwhelming presence we expected.

Draymond Green has had almost as may turnovers as points scored. Klay Thompson has not played up to Splash Brother standards.