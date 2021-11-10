IARP releases updated timeline for Memphis men's basketball program's infractions case

Timeline includes 47 procedural updates from Nov. 2019 through Sept. 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The NCAA's Independent Accountability Resolutions Process released an updated timeline for the University of Memphis' pending infractions case on Monday. The IARP published updates for all six of the cases it is currently reviewing.

The timeline for the Tigers case, which focuses on former center James Wiseman, documents 47 procedural updates from Nov. 2019 through Sept. 2021.

Many of the updates simply make note of communications between the U of M and IARP without providing context, however the timeline does reveal how the process has progressed over the last two years.

No information was provided about future proceedings, or when a ruling may come.

Some significant dates include:

February 19, 2021: The Complex Case Unit provided notification of completion of the investigation.

April 19, 2021: The CCU issued a notice of allegations.

July 9, 2021: The CCU issued an Amended Notice of Allegations.

August 27, 2021: The University of Memphis "submitted a request for reconsideration of the chief panel member’s response regarding compliance with operating procedures." Memphis received a response to this request from both the CCU and the chief panel member on Aug. 31 and Sept. 3 respectively.

The full timeline is available here.