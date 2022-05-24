Ja Morant named to 2022 All-NBA Second Team

He becomes the third Memphis Grizzlies player to receive All-NBA honors, joining Zach Randolph and Marc Gasol.

NEW YORK — The NBA released the league's 2022 All-NBA teams and Ja Morant found his name on the list.

Morant was named to the All-NBA Second Team, his first selection to an All-NBA team after being named the league's 2022 Most Improved Player.

Morant averaged 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.7 assists in his third year in the NBA and set career highs for scoring average, rebounds per game, steals per game, field goal percentage and 3-point percentage. He received 301 total points including 76 votes for Second Team. He becomes the third Memphis Grizzlies player to receive All-NBA honors, joining Zach Randolph and Marc Gasol. Morant was also named an NBA All-Star by the fans.

The Grizzlies finished the regular season as the second seed in the Western Conference as the second-youngest team in the NBA and made it to the NBA Western Conference semifinals.

Joining Morant on the Second Team are Philadelphia 76ers Center Joel Embiid, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, Golden State Warrior guard Stephen Curry and Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan.