Ja Morant drops 41 points as Grizzlies top Lakers, 104-99

Memphis outscored Los Angeles 26-16 in the fourth quarter
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives against the defense of Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant dropped 41 points in the Grizzlies 104-99 win over the Lakers on Wednesday night.

Morant hit a career high six threes in the win, going shot-for-shot with LeBron James, who tallied 37 on 8-of-14 shooting from deep.

James drained a 25-footer to give LA a 78-66 lead with 4:47 left in the third quarter. Memphis would close the quarter on a 12-5 run, capped off by an off-balance triple by Morant to cut the deficit to five. 

The Grizzlies, despite having seven players unavailable tonight, outscored the Lakers 26-16 in the fourth quarter to top LA for the second time in three weeks.

Improving to 22-14 with the win, Memphis now holds a 3.5 game lead on the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference.

