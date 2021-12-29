Ja Morant drops 41 points as Grizzlies top Lakers, 104-99

Memphis outscored Los Angeles 26-16 in the fourth quarter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant dropped 41 points in the Grizzlies 104-99 win over the Lakers on Wednesday night.

Morant hit a career high six threes in the win, going shot-for-shot with LeBron James, who tallied 37 on 8-of-14 shooting from deep.

James drained a 25-footer to give LA a 78-66 lead with 4:47 left in the third quarter. Memphis would close the quarter on a 12-5 run, capped off by an off-balance triple by Morant to cut the deficit to five.

The Grizzlies, despite having seven players unavailable tonight, outscored the Lakers 26-16 in the fourth quarter to top LA for the second time in three weeks.