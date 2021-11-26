x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Ja Morant exits Grizzlies-Hawks game with left knee injury

Morant was helped to the locker room late in the first quarter. He will not return tonight.
Credit: AP
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) stands on the court between plays in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks, Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant exited Friday's Grizzlies-Hawks game with a left knee injury and will not return, per the team. 

Morant hobbled off the court with 3:12 remaining in the first quarter after what appeared to be a non-contact injury. His right foot came in contact with Hawks forward John Collins, but came up limp after planting his left leg. Morant laid down in front of the Grizzlies bench and was helped into the locker room shortly thereafter. 

The 22-year-old played nine minutes scoring just two points. Morant is eighth in the NBA in scoring with 25.3 points per game.

In Other News

Hamilton boys basketball thankful for the lessons learned from legendary coach Ted Anderson