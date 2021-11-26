Ja Morant exits Grizzlies-Hawks game with left knee injury

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant exited Friday's Grizzlies-Hawks game with a left knee injury and will not return, per the team.
Morant hobbled off the court with 3:12 remaining in the first quarter after what appeared to be a non-contact injury. His right foot came in contact with Hawks forward John Collins, but came up limp after planting his left leg. Morant laid down in front of the Grizzlies bench and was helped into the locker room shortly thereafter.
The 22-year-old played nine minutes scoring just two points. Morant is eighth in the NBA in scoring with 25.3 points per game.