Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

Morant was ejected and did not leave the court in a timely manner
Credit: AP
CORRECTS REFEREE TO KARL LANE, INSTEAD OF JAMES WILLIAMS - Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) argues with referee Karl Lane during the fourth quarter of the team's NBA basketball game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday’s game against Minnesota. 

The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. 

The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate language toward a game official.” Morant is averaging 28.2 points and 7. 3 assists per game for Memphis, which is in fourth place in the Western Conference with a 13-9 record. Minnesota beat Memphis 109-101.

