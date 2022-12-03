Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

Morant was ejected and did not leave the court in a timely manner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday’s game against Minnesota.

The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter.