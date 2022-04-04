Ja Morant full participant in Grizzlies practice, will be reevaluated mid-week

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said the team did not participate in any contact drills Monday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant was a full participant in practice and will be reevaluated mid-week, Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins told reporters Monday afternoon.

Jenkins said the team did not run contact drills before leaving for their flight to Salt Lake City. Morant is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Jazz.

The Grizzlies All-Star point guard tweaked his knee Friday, March 18 in Atlanta. The team shut him down for two weeks ahead of their March 24 game against the Pacers. The team expects to have him ready when their playoff series begins April 16 or 17.

"It would be great, but obviously we're going to rely on the health piece. Make sure that he's in a good spot, that it makes sense. It's health but it's also competitive chemistry. Getting him back in the fold with our group is super important, but if it's not until the playoffs, it's not until the playoffs."