Ja Morant full participant in Grizzlies practice, remains questionable for Game 3

Taylor Jenkins provided an injury update on Morant's hand Friday after practice

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant (right hand soreness) was a full participant in Grizzlies practice Friday but remains questionable for Game 3 in Los Angeles.

Taylor Jenkins told reporters that the entire practice was non-contact, but noted Morant's hand has improved significantly over the last two days.

"He's still navigating a little bit of pain, but there's improved symptoms for sure. I think his dribbling is improving, the shooting, the confidence is there. It's just catching the ball that he is having to navigate a bit. But it's so much better than it was two days ago."

Morant was game-time decision for Game 2. He ultimately did not play in the Grizzlies 103-93 win Wednesday after re-injuring the hand in the team's Game 1 loss.

"We're trying to push him in the workout right now for sure to test it out," said Jenkins, adding the team will re-evaluate Morant at shootaround Saturday morning. "Try to get him a good workout in the morning separate from the team and just see how he responds to that to see what 48 minutes of NBA basketball would look like for him."

The Lakers host the Grizzlies for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series Saturday at 9:00 p.m.