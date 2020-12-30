Ja Morant has Grade 2 ankle sprain, expected recovery time is 3-5 weeks

The Grizzlies star guard exited Monday's overtime win over Brooklyn and did not return

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Grizzlies announced Ja Morant sustained a Grade 2 ankle sprain, which has an expected recovery time of three to five weeks.

Morant exited Monday's overtime win at Brooklyn in the second quarter, after contesting Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot's shot and landing awkwardly on his foot.

Memphis' star guard left the court in a wheelchair and returned in a walking boot, leading some viewers fearing that a more severe injury occurred.

The Grizzlies went on to pick up their first victory of the season, despite losing their young franchise player. Taylor Jenkins said postgame that he was proud of how his team responded.

"So tough to see Ja go down," Jenkins said. "I know he's going to bounce back and be fine. We'll have more updates going through. So far so good. For the group to rally, we talk about this all the time, the depth of our team. It sends a shock for a second, but then the guys just keep plowing along."

The sprain is likely to keep Morant out until at least late-January, adding to the Grizzlies growing list of key injuries that already includes Jaren Jackson Jr., Justise Winslow and De'Anthony Melton.