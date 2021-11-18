x
Ja Morant's 28 points powers Grizzlies to 120-108 win over the Clippers

Morant went off for 17 points in the third quarter, leading Memphis to their second win over the Clippers this season
Credit: AP
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) celebrates in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Nikki Boertman)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Paul George crossed up Jaren Jackson Jr., pulled up and drained a 28-footer with two seconds remaining in the second quarter. 

The triple put the Clippers within three heading into halftime, and seemed to swing momentum towards LA. 

Then Ja Morant activated in the third quarter. 

George sinks a 26-footer to make it a two-point game? Ja answered with a floater on the other end. 

Reggie Jackson hits a three to tie it at 75 apiece? Morant followed it up with two consecutive buckets. 

By the time the third quarter was through, Memphis led by nine with Morant scoring 17 in the frame. He went on to record 28 points, as the Grizzlies topped the Clippers 120-108. 

The win marked Memphis' second victory over the Clippers this season. Now over .500 (8-7), the Grizzlies head on the road to play Minnesota on Saturday and Utah on Monday.

