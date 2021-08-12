Ja Morant has jersey retired by his high school

Former Crestwood Knight and current NBA Star Ja Morant came back to Sumter County to see his number 12 jersey retired.

SUMTER, S.C. — One of Sumter County's favorite sons was back in the Gamecock City Tuesday night.

Memphis Grizzlies Star Ja Morant got his jersey retired by his Alma Mater Crestwood High School.

After two stellar seasons at Murray State, Morant was selected second overall in the 2019 NBA Draft by Memphis. Since entering the Association, he's been one of the best point guards in the NBA.

Last season, he led the Grizzlies to their first playoff appearance in four years. In his rookie season, he took the league by storm, winning the 2019-20 NBA Rookie of the Year award.

He was averaging just under 25 points and seven assists per game this season before suffering a knee injury in November. He said Tuesday that he expects to be back in the lineup soon.

During his career at Crestwood, Morant graduated as the School's all time leading scorer, finishing with 1,679 points. In his final two seasons with the Knights, he averaged 27 points, eight rebounds, and 8 assists per game, earning South Carolina Class 3A All-State honors both seasons.