Ja Morant on latest apparent gun incident: 'I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.'

The Grizzlies suspended Morant from all team activities after a social media video circulated of the point guard holding an apparent gun

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant released a statement on Tuesday night following an Instagram Live that appeared to show the Grizzlies point guard brandishing a gun for the second time less than three months.

“I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me," Morant said. "This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.”

The Grizzlies promptly suspended Morant from all team activities on Sunday pending league review of the incident.

Morant served an eight-game suspension in March after flashing a gun at a Denver nightclub on Instagram Live.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver met with Morant in New York after the 23-year-old's first offense. He addressed the latest video Tuesday night to begin his interview with ESPN from the NBA Draft Lottery.

"Frankly, most of our conversation was about how incredibly serious the first offense was of waving a firearm on social media," Silver said of his March 15 meeting with Morant. "The consequences there, an eight-game suspension was pretty serious and something that he, at least to me, seemed to take incredibly seriously in that time."

In the two months since returning from his suspension, Morant repeatedly highlighted the need for him to make better decisions. Silver expressed disappointment in seeing the Grizzlies young star in this situation again.

"Honestly, I was shocked when I saw this weekend—that video," Silver added. "We're in the process of investigating it. And we'll figure out exactly what happened to the best we can. The video is a bit grainy and all that. But I'm assuming the worst. But we'll figure out exactly what happened there."