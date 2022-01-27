Ja Morant named NBA All-Star starter

Morant finished second among Western Conference guards in fan voting.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant has been named an NBA All-Star starter.

This is the first All-Star selection of Morant's career. The 22-year-old will become just the second player in franchise history to start an All-Star Game, joining Marc Gasol, who did so in 2015.

Morant is the fourth player in team history to be named an All-Star, joining Marc Gasol (2012, 2015, 2017), Zach Randolph, (2010, 2013), and Paul Gasol (2006).

"Talk about Mamba mentality," said Shaquille O'Neal. "His mentality and Kobe [Bryant's] mentalities are similar. He knows he's the best player in the league. That's how he's supposed to play."

welcome to the dark 🥷🏽 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) January 28, 2022

In his third NBA season, Morant has started all 37 appearances for the Grizzlies and has averaged 25.8 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.30 steals in 33.0 minutes.

Memphis currently leads the Southwest Division and ranks third in the Western Conference with a 33-17 record (.660). This is the third-highest winning percentage in the NBA and the Grizzlies’ second-best mark in franchise history through the first 50 games of a season.

Earlier this month, Morant became the only NBA player this season to receive consecutive Player of the Week Awards after receiving his first career weekly honors on Jan. 3 and Jan. 10 in the midst of the Grizzlies’ franchise-record 11-game winning streak from Dec. 26-Jan. 13.

Fans accounted for 50% of the vote to determine the 10 starters for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. All current NBA players and a media panel accounted for 25% each. Those voters completed one full ballot featuring two guards and three frontcourt players from each conference.