Ja Morant named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week

Morant is the first in franchise history to win consecutive Player of the Week awards after the team's 5-0 week.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grizzlies guard Ja Morant was named the NBA's Western Conference Player of the Week for games played Monday, Jan. 3, through Sunday, Jan. 9.

Morant is the first player in franchise history and the only NBA player this season to get consecutive Player of the Week awards after he earned his first career weekly honor last week (Dec. 27-Jan. 2).

Morant helped lead Memphis to a 5-0 week with averages of 25.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.8 assists in 30.8 minutes while shooting 51.4% from the field (37-72 FG).

The Grizzlies have won nine straight games, the longest single-season winning streak in franchise history, and 19 of their last 23 overall. Four of Memphis’ five wins this week came on the road against teams on pace to qualify for the NBA Playoffs or Play-In Tournament.

According to a release, the 22-year-old started the week with 36 points in a 118-104 road win on Jan. 3 at Brooklyn, setting a franchise record with his fourth straight 30-point performance. The next night, he scored six of his 26 points, including the go-ahead basket, and recorded a key steal in the final 30 seconds of a 110-106 road victory at Cleveland. After registering 22 points in a 118-88 home win over Detroit on Jan. 6, Morant finished the week by posting 16 points, seven assists and one highlight-reel block in a 127-119 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers, the Grizzlies’ 12th win in their last 13 road games.

Morant has started all 29 of his appearances this season, his third with the Grizzlies, and has averaged 24.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.38 steals in 32.2 minutes while shooting career-best percentages of 48.9% from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range.

Memphis currently leads the Southwest Division and ranks fourth in the Western Conference with a 28-14 record.