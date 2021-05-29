Grizzlies go down 1-2 in playoff series against Utah Jazz, final 121-111

Former Grizzlies star Mike Conley showing that Memphis is still his home away from home ending the game as the second leading scorer for Utah Jazz.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The “Home of the Blues” sang a similar tune in FedExForum Saturday, May 29, as they did in Game Two in Utah. The Jazz took Game Three by a final score of 121-111.

Early in the first quarter, the Grizzlies came out slow. Ja Morant led the team with 13 to end the first half, finishing with a team-high 28 points.

On the upside, there was a stark difference in the first half of Game Three that worked in the Grizzlies' favor. Ja, Dillion Brooks, Jonas Valanciunas, and Jaren Jackson Jr. managed to stay out of foul trouble allowing head coach Taylor Jenkins to keep them on the floor.

However, for Game Three, former Grizzlies star Mike Conley showed that he’s not too far removed from Memphis being home, finishing as Utah's second-leading scorer with 27 points and shooting 70 percent from beyond the arc. Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 29 points.

The second half proved to be a bit more challenging for the “Grindson” Dillion Brooks who managed to get his fourth foul causing his presence to be missed in the third and ultimately his sixth in the fourth, fouling out of the game.

However, after trailing all night behind the Jazz with a little over nine minutes left in the game, the Grizzlies battled back to tie the game.

IT’S TIED 98-98 and looking at this crowd, it SHOWS! pic.twitter.com/bO7p6ziGBo — Erin Wilson (@ewilsontv) May 30, 2021

The energy in the packed out FedExForum, with a reported 10,000 fans, was undeniably a factor in the energy the Grizzlies showed on the hardwood. But that energy left the building soon after when the Jazz made a late 14-2 run to close out the game, costing the Grizzlies Game Three at home.