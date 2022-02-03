Ja Morant is not wasting energy on Colin Cowherd criticism

Morant: “Just have another show and keep talking."

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant is the Number One story in the NBA this week.

"I'm must-see TV," he said. "Me and my teammates."

Following his 52-point effort in Monday's win over the Spurs, Morant was the lead in every national sports program. Most expressed amazement at his poster dunk or his acrobatic buzzer beater.

But it wasn't all praise. FS1/Fox Sports Radio host Colin Cowherd questioned Morant's ability to have sustainable success in the NBA.

"Fans and the media have fallen for this five times in the last twelve years," Cowherd said on his show Tuesday. "It’s called John Wall, it’s called Russell Westbrook, it’s called Derrick Rose. Derrick Rose was every bit Ja Morant. He literally took over social media, he took over cable TV. I am very skeptical about the long-term championship odds for springy, athletic guards that drive and score."

After seeing the comments last night, Morant tweeted: "ohhh colin."

Wednesday after practice, the Grizzlies all-star was asked about the criticism.

"What's his last name again?" Morant said, seeming to joke that "Cowherd" sounds like "coward."

"I’ve seen some of his past takes. I’m not even putting my energy toward that. I’m protecting my energy, man."

Throughout his MVP-caliber season, Morant has often used critics or perceived disrespect to motivate him in games.

A recent example came in San Antonio, when ESPN dumped Grizzlies-Spurs in order to broadcast Knicks-Heat. Morant dropped 41 points in the win and thanked ESPN for the extra motivation.

But he has no plans to thank Cowherd.

"Not at all. Just have another show and keep talking," he said. "When I said, ‘Oh Colin,’ I meant ‘Oh Colin, here you go again.’ I just didn’t see the point of it, honestly.”