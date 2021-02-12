Ja Morant participates in morning shootaround ahead of Grizzlies-Thunder

Morant, who is listed as 'out' for tonight's game, is recovering from a left knee sprain he sustained on Nov. 26

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Ja Morant was seen getting shots up and dribbling during the portion of Thursday morning's shootaround that was open to reporters.

Morant, who sustained a left knee sprain in last Friday's game against the Hawks, had no brace or crutches as he shot his way around the three-point line. The 22-year-old is listed as out for tonight's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ja Morant’s here at shootaround putting up shots. No crutches. pic.twitter.com/arlt8SFS89 — Clayton Collier (@ClaytonJCollier) December 2, 2021

Morant was expected to be out for "a few weeks," according to head coach Taylor Jenkins. His participation in this morning's shootaround is sure to be discussed at Jenkins' pregame availability at 5:15pm.

On Wednesday night, Morant cryptically tweeted "back soon."

🔙🔜 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) December 2, 2021