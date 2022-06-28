Josh Minott introduced to Minnesota Timberwolves

Minott was drafted 45th overall by Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — There's a new Tiger in Timberwolves' country. Former Memphis Tiger Josh Minott was officially introduced to his new team, Tuesday.

Minott was introduced alongside other Minnesota rookies Walker Kessler of Auburn and Wendell Moore, Jr of Duke.

Minott spent just one year and Memphis before declaring for the NBA Draft and Minnesota took him 45th overall in the second round. Minott said leaving Memphis was a hard decision that was met with a lot of question marks, but ultimately the right one.

"I know there was a lot of mixed opinions on the decision, but I think overall it was really just up to me to really just know what type of player I am, know what type of work ethic I have and just what it takes to excel at this level and after evaluation I felt like I was ready to make that leap," Minott told Minnesota media.