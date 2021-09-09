JSU head coach Deion Sanders wants your Memphis recommendations ahead of the Southern Heritage Classic

"First, I need a cut," the NFL hall of famer said in his video post. "I need someone in Memphis to direct me to a place to get a cut. I need some soul food. The kind that makes me sleepy, not weepy. And I need to know where the dogs at tonight. I need to know where the dogs at tonight. No, tomorrow night. I need to know where the dogs at tomorrow night, because I'm going to go recruit and watch some good high school football. And I'm offering at least 2-3 kids a scholarship on the spot. If you ball, you're gonna get the call. On the spot. That's how we get down, baby."