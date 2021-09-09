JSU head coach Deion Sanders wants your Memphis recommendations ahead of the Southern Heritage Classic

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Stars collide Saturday when Deion Sanders and Eddie George go head-to-head, coaching Jackson State and Tennessee State, respectively, in the Southern Heritage Classic.
But before kickoff, Sanders took to Instagram Thursday, asking Memphians for specific recommendations for his stay in the Bluff City: A barber, a good soul food spot, and even better high school football players.
"First, I need a cut," the NFL hall of famer said in his video post. "I need someone in Memphis to direct me to a place to get a cut. I need some soul food. The kind that makes me sleepy, not weepy. And I need to know where the dogs at tonight. I need to know where the dogs at tonight. No, tomorrow night. I need to know where the dogs at tomorrow night, because I'm going to go recruit and watch some good high school football. And I'm offering at least 2-3 kids a scholarship on the spot. If you ball, you're gonna get the call. On the spot. That's how we get down, baby."
Sanders will have no shortage of games to attend, with high-profile matchups all over the Memphis Metro area. Lausanne at Bartlett, PURE Academy at Houston, White Station at Christian Brothers, Ridgeway at Southwind and Overton at Arlington highlight some of the many matchups for Week 4.