Kendric Davis chooses Memphis as next stop in college basketball career, in-part to Grizzlies star Desmond Bane

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — This year's number one prospect in the college basketball transfer portal is coming to Memphis.

“This is going to be my first-time leaving Texas,” said Kendric Davis.

Many believe Davis is head coach Penny Hardaway's biggest recruit in his time as head coach.

However, despite how talented theAAC Play of the Year, it was someone else that got to Kendric Davis here in Memphis before Penny could

“I mean I never told anyone this story, when I transferred before penny called desmond was the first one to call like we got to get you to be a tiger,” said Davis.

The Grizzlies sniper Desmond Bane made the call, not based on his basketball, but a friendship that started years ago.

“I actually got my work ethic from Desmond Bane. When I got to TCU it was my second day on campus I was asleep Desmond came into my dorm, woke me, and threw the cover off me. I looked it was like seven in the morning, he was like get up! I was like man for what it’s seven. He was like, we’re about to go work out, so we went and worked out. So I’m thinking I’m done, go to the cafeteria and he’s like what are you doing?! I was like man eat, chill, lay down. And he was like no, we’re about to go lift. I’m like what you mean to lift, he was like, What I said! I get up go lift, then later that night he came to my dorm again and we played one on one and that there showed me what it takes to be great,” said Davis.

With close friends here in Memphis like Desmond Bane, Ja Morant, and a connection with Billon brooks, in addition to loving the tiger nation atmosphere, Davis said the choice was easy.

“It was the perfect situation, and I and Penny joked, he said you gave me enough buckets can we give each other buckets now?” said Davis.

What are your goals coming into Memphis, when you talk about the success that you’re hoping to have here as a player and as a teammate," I asked.