Kennedy Chandler coming home to Memphis: Grizzlies acquire Cordova native in trade for 38th pick

The Grizzlies sent a future second round pick and cash considerations to the Spurs to land the former Briarcrest star and Tennessee Vol

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kennedy Chandler is staying in Memphis.

The Grizzlies acquired the Cordova native after he was selected 38th overall by the Spurs. Memphis is sending a future second round pick and financial considerations to San Antonio.

The Grizzlies had been linked to the former Briarcest star throughout the draft process. The 6-foot guard was recently brought in for a solo workout.

If Memphis loses Tyus Jones to free agency, they will be in need of a backup point guard to Ja Morant. Chandler fits that bill.

Chandler made a massive impact in his lone season at Tennessee, leading the Vols with 13.9 points, 4.7 assists and 2.2 steals per game. His quickness and athleticism powered him to this point despite his undersized frame. Those tools will now be tested at the biggest stage.

Morant's relationship with Chandler is well-documented. When the NBA shutdown in 2020 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the pair shared a court in a pick-up basketball league located in a Memphis church gym. Morant has been a mentor to Chandler ever since. The Grizzlies star took to Twitter to express his excitement at the selection.