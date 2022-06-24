"It's God's plan, I've got a lot of fuel in me" | Kennedy Chandler reacts to being drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies selected Chandler 38th overall in the 2022 NBA Draft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It took a little bit longer than expected, but Memphis native Kennedy Chandler heard his name called in the 2022 NBA Draft. He'll stay home. Chandler was selected 38th overall in the second round to the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies acquired Chandler's right from the San Antonio Spurs. He reacted to the pick surrounded by friends and family in downtown Memphis at his watch party. He was a little surprised to see where he landed, but he's ready to prove Memphis' pick right.

"It's God's plan, I've got a lot of fuel in me. I'm mad. I'm coming to work and I'm ready. There's nothing like being at home so let's get to it," Chandler told the crowd.

Kennedy Chandler found out he was a Memphis Grizzly from @JaMorant himself. After the pick, Ja FaceTimed @KChandler_1 at his draft party. A cool moment! pic.twitter.com/jPUpJqw8Cr — Avery Braxton (@Brax_Avery) June 24, 2022

Chandler first found out he would be a Grizzly from a friend, superstar Ja Morant. After the pick was announced, Morant facetimed Chandler to congratulate him.