"It's God's plan, I've got a lot of fuel in me" | Kennedy Chandler reacts to being drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It took a little bit longer than expected, but Memphis native Kennedy Chandler heard his name called in the 2022 NBA Draft. He'll stay home. Chandler was selected 38th overall in the second round to the Memphis Grizzlies.
The Grizzlies acquired Chandler's right from the San Antonio Spurs. He reacted to the pick surrounded by friends and family in downtown Memphis at his watch party. He was a little surprised to see where he landed, but he's ready to prove Memphis' pick right.
"It's God's plan, I've got a lot of fuel in me. I'm mad. I'm coming to work and I'm ready. There's nothing like being at home so let's get to it," Chandler told the crowd.
Chandler first found out he would be a Grizzly from a friend, superstar Ja Morant. After the pick was announced, Morant facetimed Chandler to congratulate him.
Chandler joins Jake LaRavia (19th overall, F, Wake Forest), David Roddy (23rd overall, F, Colorado State), and Vince Williams (47th overall, F, VCU) as Memphis draft picks.