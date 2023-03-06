Kerrick Jackson leaving Memphis baseball

Jackson led the Tigers to a 29-28 record in his first season as coach

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis baseball coach Kerrick Jackson is leaving the program after just one season, sources with the university confirm to ABC24.

Jackson led the program to a 29-28 record this season, including a 10-14 mark in AAC play. It was the best finish for the program since a 30-29 season in 2017. Memphis finished sixth in the AAC regular season and collected one win in the conference tournament before back to back losses to end the year.

Jackson was Memphis' 17th head coach and first black head coach to lead program. He came to Memphis after serving as president of the MLB Draft League and coached as an assistant for nine years before becoming the head coach of Southern University.

Jackson will head to Columbia, Missouri to take over as head coach at the University of Missouri. Jackson was an assistant in Columbia for five years under then head coach Tim Jamieson and part of the last Mizzou team to make the NCAA Tournament.