Keyron Crawford's unlikely path to college football and Arkansas State

The Briarcrest senior picked up football last year while coping with the loss of his grandfather, Eddie "Snowman" Crawford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — For 18 years, Keyron Crawford was convinced basketball was his future.

"I just came over here just to play basketball," he said. "Football never crossed my mind."

Crawford transferred from Raleigh Egypt to Briarcrest in January of 2021. His 6-foot-5, 230-pound frame attracted the attention of head football coach Brian Stewart.

"When I got to meet him for the first time, I walked up to him and said 'You're a Division One football player,'" Stewart recalled. "He said 'I've never played football before.' I said, 'You're going to.'"

After some convincing, Keyron finally came to a practice this summer. They put him with the defensive linemen.

By his second snap, he had the entire team in a frenzy.

"I got a safety," Crawford said. "And like everybody started running around laughing and playing. But actually I was like surprised because I didn't even know what it was because I don't watch football. But Coach Stew was looking at me like 'You're the man.'"

The Saints had their starting edge. After just his second game, college coaches were already lining up.

"That following Sunday, I'm in church I get a text from a college coach saying 'Coach, who is No. 25?'"

Before long, Keyron had offers from Nebraska, Iowa, Arkansas State and South Florida.

"I knew it was go-time," Crawford said with a laugh.

But just over one month into the season, Keyron's world was shaken. Eddie Crawford, known better as "Snowman" from his Memphis wrestling days, passed away in September.

"He was like my dad. Because my dad passed when I was young," Keyron said. "So he was just like the father that stepped in and took care of me."

He channeled his grief into football. He took official visits and prepared to make his college decision.

"It was something I knew I had to like accomplish just for him, because I knew he wanted the best for me."

Just five months removed from that first practice, Keyron signed to play Div. I football at Arkansas State.

"Everyone showed so much love at Briarcrest," he said. "It's like you're all family."

.@Football_BCS’s Keyron Crawford (@KeyronCrawford3) opened his Christmas present early.



He’s signing with @AStateRedWolves. He chooses the Red Wolves over Iowa and Nebraska. pic.twitter.com/aFcxdD9FBB — Clayton Collier (@ClaytonJCollier) December 15, 2021

Later in life, his grandpa became a preacher. The Crawfords would drive to Arkansas every Sunday to hear him speak.

Now, the family will head there on Saturdays instead to watch Keyron play.