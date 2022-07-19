x
Kiffin describes opening query about Saban as 'pretty usual'

The first question asked of Kiffin at SEC Media days was about Nick Saban
Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin watches his team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Mississippi won 31-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

ATLANTA (AP) - Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin provided a strong hint he and other SEC coaches who were former assistants on Alabama coach Nick Saban’s staff, including Georgia coach Kirby Smart, may grow tired of questions about their former boss. Kiffin smirked when his first question at the Southeastern Conference Media Days asked him to recall Saban’s philosophy on trick plays. Kiffin said Smart “used to say sometimes you come up here and just talking about Alabama,” Kiffin said. Kiffin added it was ”pretty usual" for his first question to be about Saban. Kiffin said Saban liked trick plays - but only when they worked.

