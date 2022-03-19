Lady Vols advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, defeating Buffalo, 80-67

With a win over Buffalo, Tennessee women's basketball is now 24-0 in the NCAA Tournament while hosting in Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee women’s basketball team hosts the first and second rounds of the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2018. The Lady Vols are looking to make their first Sweet 16 appearance since the 2015-2016 seasons.

With a win over Buffalo, Tennessee is now 24-0 in first-round games in the NCAA Tournament while hosting in Knoxville. The Lady Vols defeated the Bulls, 80-67.

You can watch the team speak about the game below.

Tennessee had almost two weeks off from games, following its loss to Kentucky in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament. The rest paid off early for the Lady Vols.

The Lady Vols came out to an 8-0 start against Buffalo. Alexus Dye, Rae Burrell and Jordan Walker all had early buckets to start the game.

Buffalo's first points of the game came from junior guard Dyaisha Fair with 6:14 left to play in the first. Fair hit a 3-pointer which sparked a 7-0 run for Buffalo, cutting Tennessee's lead to 1 point.

Fair led Buffalo in scoring with 25 points.

The Bulls ended the first quarter on a run. Freshman guard Georgia Wolley hit a three at the buzzer to give Buffalo a 17-15 lead.

Tennessee had six turnovers in the first quarter.

At halftime, Tennessee led Buffalo, 32-30. The Lady Vols went 0-6 from three in the first half.

Senior forward Alexus Dye sparked Tennessee in the third quarter. She had 6 quick points.

Four Lady Vol players scored in double figures — Tamari Key, Rae Burrell, Alexus Dye and Jordan Walker.

Rae Burrell was the difference-maker for Tennessee in the third quarter. The senior guard had nine points, and the Lady Vols shot 66% from the field in the third quarter. Burrell led the Lady Vols in scoring with 19 points.

Tennessee's biggest lead of the game came at 7:28 to play, leading Buffalo 67-54.

Tamari Key's inside presence gave the Bulls fits down the stretch. Key finished with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Tennessee out-scored Buffalo in the paint, 40-26.