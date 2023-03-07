LaRavia's 25 points leads Grizzlies past Thunder

Jake LaRavia scored 16 points in the first quarter to help Memphis to their second consecutive summer league win

SALT LAKE CITY — Jake LaRavia had to employ short term memory loss to put a forgettable 2-for-11 Monday night performance behind him. He scored 25 points on Wednesday night to help the Memphis Grizzlies beat Oklahoma City, 94-86.

LaRavia shot lights out in the first quarter, picking up 16 points on 5-for-6 shooting including three of his four three-pointers. The second year forward put a clear emphasis on getting shots close to the rim and the foul line to help generate rhythm for his lethal outside shot.

The Grizzlies rode the hot hand to an early 16 point lead before the Thunder went on a run of their own. Oklahoma City would battle back to take two point leads twice before a 9-0 run from the Grizzlies in the fourth quarter help put the game away.

In total, five Grizzlies scored in double figures - LaRavia (25), Vince Williams Jr. (18), Kenneth Lofton Jr. (12), Jacob Gilyard (10) and Matthew Hurt (10). Gilyard also set a NBA Summer League record with 7 steals in the game.

The Grizzlies hot shooting also set a summer league record with 17 made three-pointers.

Tre Mann led the way for the Thunder with 27 points. Second-year center and 2022 number two overall pick, Chet Holmgren impressed with 10 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and two steals.