Lausanne QB Brock Glenn commits to Ohio State

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lausanne quarterback Brock Glenn has committed to Ohio state.
The 2023 four-star field general picked the Buckeyes over Auburn, Florida State, LSU and TCU, ending a lengthy recruiting process.
Glenn is the 19th-ranked quarterback in his class, according to 247Sports. He is the last of the Top 20 to announce his college decision.
The 6-foot-2, 195lb senior will have a friendly face in Columbus, OH in former Christian Brothers star running back Dallan Hayden, who enters his freshman season with the Buckeyes.