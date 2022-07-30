Lausanne QB Brock Glenn commits to Ohio State

A Top 20 quarterback in the Class of 2023, Glenn picks the Buckeyes over Auburn, Florida State, LSU and TCU

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Lausanne quarterback Brock Glenn has committed to Ohio state.

The 2023 four-star field general picked the Buckeyes over Auburn, Florida State, LSU and TCU, ending a lengthy recruiting process.

Glenn is the 19th-ranked quarterback in his class, according to 247Sports. He is the last of the Top 20 to announce his college decision.