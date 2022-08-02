Why Lausanne's Brock Glenn chose Ohio State

Glenn picked the Buckeyes over other top programs including Florida State and Auburn.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis area high school quarterback will lead his team on the field this fall, before heading to one the best football schools in the country.

Over the weekend Lausanne Collegiate School quarterback Brock Glenn made the biggest decision of his young football career. On Instagram, he announced his commitment to Ohio State University.

Glenn, in the Class of 2023, has been highly recruited. The four-star QB, according to Rivals.com, had 35 total offers and chose between a final five that included Auburn, Florida State, TCU, and LSU. His official visit to Columbus in June put the Buckeyes over the top.

"When I went on my visit, I was unsure of (Ohio State), but the visit cleared a lot of things up and made me feel at home and getting a chance to talk to Coach (Ryan) Day and Coach (Corey) Dennis and their plan for me," Glenn said.

Glenn believes Day and Dennis can elevate the young quarterback enough to get to the NFL. He pointed to their recent string of quarterbacks that have been drafted in the first round, Dwayne Haskins (2019) and Justin Fields (2021). Current starter CJ Stroud is a projected first round pick as well.

"Coach Day and Coach Dennis, their ability to develop quarterbacks at a high level that really stood out to me. Each and every year they have quarterbacks going to the NFL and they’re able to rise them as a player and a person," Glenn said.

Glenn’s time in Lausanne’s pro-style spread offense will help him at the next level. During his visit to Ohio State, Glenn said he recognized a lot of plays, formations, and verbiage in the Lynx offense that matches what Ohio State does.

Head Coach Kevin Lacastro said mentally Glenn is already college ready. Especially when it come to the film room and breaking down the Xs and Os.

"I think it’s just uncommon that (high school players) pick up on things as quickly as the way he picks up on it. Very few high school quarterbacks and high school players can get up on the board and draw up offensive and defensive schemes and be able to explain it," Locastro said. "There's a lot on his plate. We ask him to do a lot, but he handles it well."

Glenn will enter a strong QB room in Columbus. Stroud is a Heisman trophy candidate. Former five-stars Kyle McCord and Devin Brown are backups. Glenn could probably guarantee early playing time elsewhere, but isn't afraid to compete.

"He’s highly competitive. He didn’t shy away from the quarterbacks ahead of him or the guys in who committed in the ’24 class," Locastro said. "He wants to be in amongst the best and he wants to compete against the best and prove he can be that guy up there."

"I'm gonna go compete. I came (to Lausanne) to know how to compete. Not really knowing what I was getting myself into, but knowing I'd have to compete either way. I bet on myself and so I kind of want to bet on myself again. It’s all kind of outside noise to me. I know that if I work hard and I keep my faith in God and I just keep working that it will all work out," Glenn said.