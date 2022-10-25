Lausanne's star-studded offensive line powers Lynx football

Lausanne is 7-1 on the season and a state title favorite

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In front of Lausanne quarterback and Ohio State commit Brock Glenn is a star-studded offensive line.

"We all carry our own weight," senior Tyler Bell said. "We don't have to rely on one or two guys."

Bell has a Top 5 that includes Georgia State, Arkansas State and Tulane.

Junior Luke Work has Group of Five offers, but with a 6-foot-5, 285 pound frame, he could be Power 5 bound when it's all said and done. Ethan Hatton holds offers from Southeast Missouri State, UT-Martin and Davison among others. Will Brown has Bethel and Hendrix after him, and Brandon Adams has had interest at the Div. II and Div. III level.

Combined, they make up one of the most impactful offensive lines in Tennessee.

"We're fortunate enough to have five guys that returned that played a lot last year that started," Kevin LoCastro said. "They're really the heart and soul of our football team."

The Lynx linemen push each other as hard as they push back their opponents.

"It's just a different culture here with offensive line," Hatton said. "Everyone is good here. It's not one weak link, it's five good guys starting out there every Friday night.

"It helps us stay in sync," Brown said. "You know what he's going to do. You don't have to guess what he's going to do. You know what your brother is going to do."

"I love every single one of these guys out on the field," Adams said. "Really there is nothing I'd rather be doing."

Offensive linemen usually fly under the radar, especially with a star quarterback behind them. And this group is fine with that.

"Sign up to play offensive line, you know from the start you're not going to get attention," Hatton said. "You're not getting your name in the paper. But at the end of the day, you're just as important as everyone else."

"Give the attention to other people," Work said. "Let us do our thing in the trenches."

With four of the five linemen being seniors, they just want to go out on top.