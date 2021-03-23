Lawson family has two basketball achievements to celebrate

Chandler Lawson had two points in 7 Oregon's upset of 2 Iowa Monday, his brother Johnathan won a state title with Houston Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The only shortcoming in the Lawson family trophy case is space.

They will have to make room to feature two more accomplishments.

Johnathan Lawson captured his third gold ball Saturday, and MVP honors, in the Houston Mustangs run to the program's first ever state title.

Monday afternoon, his older brother, Chandler, helped Oregon upset Luka Garza and two-seed Iowa in the NCAA Tournament's Round of 32.

A pretty good week to be a Lawson, no?

"I guess every week is a good week," Keelon Lawson, the family patriarch, said with a deep laugh.

Johnathan won his first state title with Chandler in Penny Hardaway's final season at East High School.

His second, at Wooddale, was also with Chandler, along with Keelon serving as head coach.

This time, Johnathan is the lone Lawson with a claim to the family's latest gold ball.

"He did something on his own without his brothers or his dad," Keelon said. "And so he did it on his own. With his teammates at Houston along with Coach Mike, allowing him to come in and still be Johnathan."

"Nothing much I could ask for," Johnathan said. "Winning three state championships, maybe could have been four because of COVID, but it was a good career."

Johnathan is believed to be the only player in Tennessee to win three state titles at three different schools.

Signed to play at Oregon, he and Chandler hope to become the latest impact Lawson brothers duo, following in the footsteps of their older brothers, Dedric and K.J. Johnathan been touted as the most talented of his brothers.

"I'm supposed to be the best," Johnathan said. "So I'm going to stand up to it."

He said supposed to be, but does he believe he will be?

"When it is said and done I will be, yes."