Legendary coach Charles Ripley passes away

Coach was known not just for his success on the court, but his generosity off the floor.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Legendary basketball coach Charles Ripley has passed away. Coach Rip as he was known by his players, was known not just for his success on the court but his generosity off the floor.

Ripley coached in the Little Rock School District for nearly 30 years helping lead Parkview to the basketball reputation it has today. Former Parkview great and Auburn assistant coach Wes Flanigan tweeted his condolences Sunday night.