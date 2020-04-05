Legendary Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula dies at 90

The team said their former head coach Don Shula died peacefully at his home.

MIAMI — The NFL lost one of its greatest coaches Monday morning at 90 years old.

The Miami Dolphins said their former head coach Don Shula died peacefully at his home.

Shula was the team's patriarch for 50 years and was one of the greatest coaches in NFL history. He led the Dolphins to the Super Bowl during their historic 1972 season.

The Dolphins are the only team to finish an entire season undefeated in NFL history.

Shula, a two-time Super Bowl champion head coach, holds the record for most wins ever had by a head coach at 328.

He started as a player in the NFL in 1951. He retired in 1995 after coaching the dolphins for 26 years.

Shula was born Jan. 4, 1930, in Grand River, Ohio, and outlived many of the players he coached with the Dolphins and Baltimore Colts. Hall of Fame center Jim Langer, Hall of Fame linebacker Nick Buoniconti and guard Bob Kuechenberg, all starters on Miami’s perfect season team, died last year.

A 10-foot statue of the coach stands at the entrance to the Dolphins’ stadium, and it looms large because the team hasn’t been to an AFC championship game, much less the Super Bowl, since he retired.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

