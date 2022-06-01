Lester Quinones will not return to Tigers; will stay in NBA Draft

Quinones opts to forego his senior year and will remain in the NBA draft; will not return to the Memphis Tigers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There will be no more air guitars in Memphis.

Memphis Tigers guard Lester Quinones will stay in the 2022 NBA Draft, he announced on his social media pages Wednesday.

The Tigers guard will forego his senior year and go pro.

Quinones was a crucial part of the 2022 Memphis Tigers team that made it to the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the second round. Quinones was the third best scorer on the team (10.0 points per game) and shot 39% from three-point range last season.

"It's been a dream of mine to play at the next level and it feels like it's time," Quinones said in a post on Twitter. "With that being said I am 1000% committed to staying in the 2022 NBA Draft."

At the end of the season six Tigers entered the transfer portal and four more, including Quinones, entered the NBA Draft. DeAndre Williams announced his return to Memphis, Wednesday.

Quinones did not participate in the NBA Draft combine, but did have several private workouts with teams. He worked out with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday and the Golden State Warriors the Wednesday of his announcement.

Coach Hardaway has tried to sure up the roster while awaiting his current players' decisions. SMU guard and top transfer portal prospect, Kendric Davis committed to the Tigers. Davis was the AAC's Player of the Year in 2022. Then the Tigers picked up Elijah McCadden, a former Georgia Southern Eagle who was the Sun-Belt Sixth Man of the Year.