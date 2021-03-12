Local man brings community together through clothing and Grizzlies tickets

Victor Ivan gives away free tee shirts and Grizzlies tickets to promote inclusion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On December 8th, if Ja Morant is healthy, 40 people will be able to watch the star Grizzlie in-person for free.

Thanks to Victor Ivan.

“Going through poverty I’ve always dreamed of doing big things and that kind of kept me going,” said Ivan.

Born just minutes outside of Mexico City, Victor and his family migrated to the states to have a better life, but the transition was challenging.

“I had to be the one to learn English, my mom didn’t go to school she didn’t have that opportunity and she was always working so I accepted that challenge and I took it on,” said Ivan.

As a dreamer, Ivan says it’s his mission now is to make that transition easier for his community and bridge the gap between his community and others through clothing and sports.

“I think it’s a blessing to bless people. The people that have helped me out it was truly a blessing and I know they did it because they’re great people,” said Ivan.

Ivan wanted to return the favor to his community, Victor gave away 40 free shirts from his clothing brand Vic Vega in combination with free tickets to see the Memphis Grizzlies host the Dallas Mavericks later this month.

Sports has a way of bringing people together, and Victor's vision is just that, in hopes that people from all different communities can meet someone new while attending the game.

“It's just the atmosphere the vibe when you go to a Grizzlies game. You might not know the person sitting next to you but you’re rooting for the same team, the same city. I think that’s an important experience to give some from the city,” said Victor.

Ivan explained with his vision, he hopes next year, the amount of free tickets he’s able to give grows in number, and the distance between one community and others shrinks.