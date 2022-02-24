Local school cheering on their coach, former Memphis Tiger Joey Magnifico, in USFL journey

The former Tiger tight end was drafted by the USFL's Michigan Panthers in the 32nd round of their inaugural draft.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Michigan Panthers, part of the new United States Football League (USFL), have selected St. Benedict at Auburndale Head Football Coach and Former Memphis Tiger Standout Joey Magnifico in the 32nd round of their inaugural draft.

In a statement, the school said they are so excited for Magnifico to join the league in their first season.

According to St. Benedict, Magnifico will pull double duty, returning to his role as head football coach once the USFL season concludes in June, using the knowledge he will gain from professional football to help St. Benedict in 2022-2023.

The USFL will be made up of eight teams, split into North and South Divisions.

Each team will play a 10-game schedule, with teams in the same division playing each other twice and teams in the other division once.

Practice camps begin March 21 and the regular season will run from April 16 through mid-June.

Magnifico joins former Memphis quarterback Paxton Lynch on the Panthers. Former Tiger QB Brady White was also selected in the draft, joining the Tampa Bay Bandits.

Joseph Magnifico is a Panther! #LetsHunt #USFLDraft pic.twitter.com/z7ZFpqGjh9 — Michigan Panthers (@USFLPanthers) February 23, 2022

From Magnifico:

"Thank you, Eagle Family, for supporting me on this journey.

Playing professional football has always been a dream of mine and I’m blessed to have been drafted for this season. I will be returning at the end of June with greater knowledge on the game to apply to our football program.

Coach Darrell Lackland will be the interim coach while I am away.