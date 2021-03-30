2021 schedule released for Memphis 901 FC soccer season

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — NEWS RELEASE FROM MEMPHIS 901 FC:
MEMPHIS, Tennessee – Memphis 901 FC has unveiled its full regular-season schedule for its third season United Soccer League Championship campaign, featuring 16 home matches at AutoZone Park from June 16 through Oct. 30 and numerous regional rivalries spanning the 32-match slate.
Nine of Memphis 901 FC’s 15 home matches are scheduled for Saturdays, continuing AutoZone Park’s reputation as a hub for weekend activity in Downtown Memphis.
During the 2021 season, Memphis 901 FC will play in the new Central Division within the Eastern Conference. Memphis 901 FC will be joined in the Central Division by six-time Eastern Conference Finalist Louisville City FC as well as regional foes Indy Eleven, Atlanta United 2, and Birmingham Legion FC. FC Tulsa, OKC Energy FC and Sporting Kansas City II complete the division.
Season Memberships for the 2021 season are on sale now. For more information or to place a deposit, visit
memphis901FC.com/seasonmemberships or call (901) 721-6000.
2021 Memphis 901 FC Schedule:
Saturday, May 15 – at Birmingham Legion FC
Sunday, May 23 – at Atlanta United 2
Saturday, May 29 – at OKC Energy FC
Saturday, June 5 – at Indy Eleven
Saturday, June 12 – at Louisville City FC
Wednesday, June 16 – vs. Atlanta United 2
Saturday, June 19 – vs. OKC Energy FC
Saturday, June 26 – vs. Sporting KC 2
Saturday, July 3 – at Atlanta United 2
Saturday, July 10 – at Birmingham Legion FC
Saturday, July 17 – at Indy Eleven
Saturday, July 24 – vs. FC Tulsa
Sunday, Aug. 1 – at Sporting KC II
Saturday, Aug. 7 – at OKC Energy FC
Tuesday, Aug. 10 – vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
Saturday, Aug. 14 – vs. Birmingham Legion FC
Wednesday, Aug. 25 – at FC Tulsa
Sunday, Aug. 29 – at Sporting KC II
Wednesday, Sept. 1 – vs. OKC Energy FC
Saturday, Sept. 4 – vs. Birmingham Legion FC
Saturday, Sept. 11 – vs. Miami FC
Sunday, Sept. 19 – at New York Red Bulls II
Wednesday, Sept. 22 – vs. Indy Eleven
Saturday, Sept. 25 – vs. Louisville City FC
Saturday, Oct. 2 – at FC Tulsa
Wednesday, Oct. 6 – vs. Sporting KC II
Saturday, Oct. 9 – at San Antonio FC
Wednesday, Oct. 13 – vs. Louisville City FC
Saturday, Oct. 16 – vs. Atlanta United 2
Saturday, Oct. 23 – at Louisville City FC
Wednesday, Oct. 27 – vs. FC Tulsa
Saturday, Oct. 30 – vs. Indy Eleven
Additional news and information about the 2021 roster, tickets and more will be available in the coming weeks and months. For the latest information on the team, visit www.memphis901fc.com and follow the club on social media on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.