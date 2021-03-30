2021 schedule released for Memphis 901 FC soccer season

Professional soccer matches return to AutoZone Park in downtown Memphis starting in June.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — NEWS RELEASE FROM MEMPHIS 901 FC:

MEMPHIS, Tennessee – Memphis 901 FC has unveiled its full regular-season schedule for its third season United Soccer League Championship campaign, featuring 16 home matches at AutoZone Park from June 16 through Oct. 30 and numerous regional rivalries spanning the 32-match slate.

Nine of Memphis 901 FC’s 15 home matches are scheduled for Saturdays, continuing AutoZone Park’s reputation as a hub for weekend activity in Downtown Memphis.

During the 2021 season, Memphis 901 FC will play in the new Central Division within the Eastern Conference. Memphis 901 FC will be joined in the Central Division by six-time Eastern Conference Finalist Louisville City FC as well as regional foes Indy Eleven, Atlanta United 2, and Birmingham Legion FC. FC Tulsa, OKC Energy FC and Sporting Kansas City II complete the division.

Season Memberships for the 2021 season are on sale now. For more information or to place a deposit, visit

memphis901FC.com/seasonmemberships or call (901) 721-6000.

2021 Memphis 901 FC Schedule:

Saturday, May 15 – at Birmingham Legion FC

Sunday, May 23 – at Atlanta United 2

Saturday, May 29 – at OKC Energy FC

Saturday, June 5 – at Indy Eleven

Saturday, June 12 – at Louisville City FC

Wednesday, June 16 – vs. Atlanta United 2

Saturday, June 19 – vs. OKC Energy FC

Saturday, June 26 – vs. Sporting KC 2

Saturday, July 3 – at Atlanta United 2

Saturday, July 10 – at Birmingham Legion FC

Saturday, July 17 – at Indy Eleven

Saturday, July 24 – vs. FC Tulsa

Sunday, Aug. 1 – at Sporting KC II

Saturday, Aug. 7 – at OKC Energy FC

Tuesday, Aug. 10 – vs. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Saturday, Aug. 14 – vs. Birmingham Legion FC

Wednesday, Aug. 25 – at FC Tulsa

Sunday, Aug. 29 – at Sporting KC II

Wednesday, Sept. 1 – vs. OKC Energy FC

Saturday, Sept. 4 – vs. Birmingham Legion FC

Saturday, Sept. 11 – vs. Miami FC

Sunday, Sept. 19 – at New York Red Bulls II

Wednesday, Sept. 22 – vs. Indy Eleven

Saturday, Sept. 25 – vs. Louisville City FC

Saturday, Oct. 2 – at FC Tulsa

Wednesday, Oct. 6 – vs. Sporting KC II

Saturday, Oct. 9 – at San Antonio FC

Wednesday, Oct. 13 – vs. Louisville City FC

Saturday, Oct. 16 – vs. Atlanta United 2

Saturday, Oct. 23 – at Louisville City FC

Wednesday, Oct. 27 – vs. FC Tulsa

Saturday, Oct. 30 – vs. Indy Eleven