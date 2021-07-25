2021 Tennessee State Criterium Championship rolls in Memphis

Memphis was represented in the bike race by the BPC Cycling Team and 901 Racing.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Sunday, a pack of cyclists took over Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. The iconic stadium in Memphis hosted the 2021 Tennessee State Criterium Championship. Memphis was represented in the race by the BPC Cycling Team and 901 Racing. The stadium and weather made for a fast and challenging course.

“It's burning hot. It makes everything you do about twice as hard. I raced nationals in Florida about a month ago, and this is much worse,” said Troy Fields.

Winners received cash prizes, medals, and special event jerseys! Points will be added up throughout the year to eventually crown the rider and team of the year.